Are Dogs Dishonest?

March 16, 2017 2:15 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Dogs, Dogs Deceive, Dogs Lie

The Guardian reports a new study shows man’s best friend is the least honest!

Dogs use deception to receive the best benefits from man and learn how to deceive or lie quicker than other animals.

Marianne Herberlein of the University of Zurich has conducted research and learned about a dog’s willingness to lead humans to food. Humans who didn’t have a history of sharing treats with dogs were lead to a box containing a dull dry dog biscuit. However, dogs would lead the opposite to a juicy sausage. Hmm?

So, don’t ever think dogs are dumb. Self preservation is part of their DNA… lol!

