Cheerios Is Giving Away Wildflower Seeds To Help Save The Honeybees

March 16, 2017 6:51 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Bees, Cheerios, genral mills, honeybees, pollination, wildflower seeds

Cheerios is a staple of the cereal world. Hands down, Honey Nut Cheerios is one of the greatest cereals on the store shelves. Sadly though, the fate of the honey to make the cereal is hanging in the balance due to a honeybee problem.

Honeybees are currently facing extinction. They are dying off for a number of reasons including malnutrition, loss of habitat, disease, and pesticides, just to name a few. However, there is some hope on the horizon thanks to Cheerios.

General Mills is doing their part to help save the bees with the Pollinator Project. The company will be giving away 100 million wildflower seeds free of charge in an effort to get bees pollinating again. All you have to do is sign up HERE. By 2020, General Mills plans to have 3,300 acres devoted to nectar- and pollen-rich wildflowers to keep the bees going.

 

Listen Live