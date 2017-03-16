Detroit Lions Legend Chris Spielman Speaks Out On Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott’s Breast Exposing Controversy

This past Saturday, Cowboy’s running back Ezekiel Elliott pulling down a woman’s top at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade celebration on Lower Greenville Ave. and controversy continues.

TMZ reports Detroit Lions legend Chris Spielman, who like Elliot played college football at Ohio State, recently said, “I want people to stop saying he’s a ‘young man,”–“There comes a point in time when we all know right from wrong. At what point is it okay to pull some woman’s shirt down in public?”

Spielman continued by saying, “He is bringing this upon himself. Nobody is bringing this upon him. And he’s not young. He is of the age where he knows right from wrong, so lets stop with the young card, I can’t stand it. There are no more young cards”–“It’s never okay to pull somebody’s shirt down. That’s insane to even justify that behavior. It’s crazy.”

Take the 98.7K-LUV Poll – “How do you feel about Zeke Elliott pulling down a woman’s top at the St. Patrick’s Day parade?” by clicking HERE!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP