Monarch Airlines: Politeness Equals FREE Perks

British discount airline Monarch Airlines feels friendly customers should be rewarded, and has begun doing so, according to Daily Mirror.

People who purchase tickets in a polite and kind manner, may receive extra perks, including:

seat upgrades

seats with extra leg room

priority check-in

Monarch COO Nils Christy says, “”Everyone benefits from niceness. Planes depart more punctually, staff and customers are happier and it improves the traveling experience for everyone.”

Cool to Monarch is throwing out “nice guys finish last”, and putting them up front:).

Wonder of courtesy equals a plate of sausage and mash? YUM!

If you fly with Monarch, give them some hospitable Texas charm:).

