New Texas Bill Would Make It Illegal To Leave Dogs Chained And Restrained All Day

March 16, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Austin, Bill, chained, hb 1156, Law, Local, Puppies, Restrained, state capitol, Texas

A new bill could soon make it illegal to keep dogs chained up all day in Texas.

HB 1156 would make it a misdemeanor to leave dogs restrained unattended by a”chain, rope, tether, leash, cable, or other device that attaches a dog to a stationary object or trolley system,” and leaving them with no access to shelter or water.

The bill would also place restrictions on the type of harness or collars used, specifically, it would forbid the use of a chain that has weights attached or is less than five times the length of the dog or 10 feet, whichever is greater.

If passed, the bill would go into effect September 2017.

Via CW 33

