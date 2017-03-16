PHOTO: Why Did Dallas Mavericks Star Dirk Nowitzki Receive A Personalized Potato In The Mail?

March 16, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki probably receives lots of stuff in the mail… but a potato!?

The sender? Potato Parcel!

Potato Parcel came into the national spotlight last year after appearing on the TV show Shark Tank, and receiving $50,000 from Kevin O’Leary for 10% of the company. With Potato Parcel, you choose your message, and send a potato to anyone. The price? From $9.99 – $12.99.

CBS 11 reports Potato Parcel creators Alex Craig and Riad Bekhit say they sent Dirk the potato in congratulations for his 30,000 point last week.

Now all someone needs to do is send Dirk butter, chives and bacon:).

