SMU Men’s Basketball Coach Tim Jankovich: I Love, Love This Team

March 16, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Interview, men's basketball coach, NCAA, SMU

Congrats to the SMU Men’s Basketball team as they gear up for the big NCAA tournament. The Ponies will take on the USC Trojans tomorrow afternoon, March 17th, at 2:10PM.

To say that Dallas is excited about the game is an understatement. Even head coach Tim Jankovich pretty pumped. And it’s not just about the tournament, but about his team in general. However, he’s one of those people who mainly celebrates on the inside.

As for his team, they are the least emotional kids he’s ever seen. They don’t show a lot of enthusiasm…they don’t act like kids…bottom line they are just a really mature group.

Good luck Ponies! We’ll be cheering you on tomorrow!

