Where Do Millennials Buy Most of Their Clothes?

March 16, 2017 9:42 AM
Seeing a group of giggling teenagers filing into Abercrombie & Fitch could eventually be a quaint memory of the good old days. Online is the way to go, and Amazon is the way they’re going online.

According to Recode, Amazon tallied the most online apparel sales for the 18-34 demo, accounting for nearly 17%.

Nordstrom, Old Navy, J.Crew, and Victoria’s Secret complete the top 5.

Not surprising in that Amazon has added the labels young peeps love, as well everything else under the sun. “Please add that cute lamp and a Bluetooth speaker to my order.”

Oh, and could I get it this afternoon?

