Why Is This Kid Sitting In A Bathtub Of Spaghetti?

March 16, 2017 8:01 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: bathtub, cooked, Grandmother, Grandson, noodles, spaghetti

There can only be one answer…Grandma!

Grandmothers are simply the best. Besides the endless train of sugary treats and toys, most of them bend over backwards to make you happy. And it’s simply because you aren’t their child. Grandchildren are meant to be spoiled in every way.

So what happens when the request is a bathtub of spaghetti? You guessed it, one lucky grandson gets a bathtub full of spaghetti. And not just plain ole boring spaghetti…we’re talking every color of the rainbow.

What kind of person cooks 15 lbs of spaghetti in various colors, then uses it to fill a bathtub so a 5-year old can squish around? A grandma. from pics

How happy does this kid look? By the way, that’s 15 pounds of spaghetti!

 

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live