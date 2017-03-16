Why Is This Kid Sitting In A Bathtub Of Spaghetti?

There can only be one answer…Grandma!

Grandmothers are simply the best. Besides the endless train of sugary treats and toys, most of them bend over backwards to make you happy. And it’s simply because you aren’t their child. Grandchildren are meant to be spoiled in every way.

So what happens when the request is a bathtub of spaghetti? You guessed it, one lucky grandson gets a bathtub full of spaghetti. And not just plain ole boring spaghetti…we’re talking every color of the rainbow.

How happy does this kid look? By the way, that’s 15 pounds of spaghetti!