Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: March 17-19

If you’re looking for spring break, sing-a-long, ice-cool, fast-wheeled, marathon-based, roller derby, boat, musical, pickle, Volkswagon, rodeo, historical birthday, amusement park, 80’s concert, flower, fishnet and food fun… here we go!

Friday

FREE Spring Break Activities at Fair Park – per their website, “Bring your kids to Fair Park for FREE Spring Break activities Monday., March 13 – Friday, March 17 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Please know that registration is required for the Kids Punch and Pain and the Dance Camp sessions. Also, there are some age requirements for the Dance Camp. Registration is not required for the other activities. *Please know that the Kids Punch and Paint and the Dance Camp sessions are now full. Thanks for your cooperation. Each day will begin on the lawn of the Grand Place, 3701 Grand Ave. Visitors can enter Fair Park at Gate 5 off Robert B Cullum. Participants can bring their lunch or purchase a meal at Old Mill Inn located on the park. Activities will take place rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather activities will be moved indoors.*** Programs are subject to change without notice. ***



Please see full schedule below:

Spring Break at Fair Park 2017 Flyer

La La Land Sing-A-Long at Angelika Film Center and Cafe (Dallas) – you’re invited to join in an interactive experience and sing along to the soundtrack by Justin Hurwitz.

Friday – Sunday

Disney On Ice: Worlds Of Enchantment at American Airlines Center – their website notes, “Enter the dazzling world of Disney magic LIVE ON ICE! Rev up for non-stop fun with four of your favorite Disney stories at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment. Thrill to high-speed stunts as Lightning McQueen and the crew of Disney•Pixar’s Cars race across the ice! Dive into adventure with Ariel and The Little Mermaid’s undersea kingdom. The toys are back in town with heroic action when Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the Disney•Pixar Toy Story gang escape Sunnyside Daycare in their most daring adventure!

All Con at Crowne Plaza Hotel – their website notes, “Thirteen years later ALL-CON is still going strong! With over 350 different events crammed into a mere four days it is unlike any other convention in the DFW area! That means you may just need some seasoned guides to help you get a grasp of just how much is happening and is at your disposal all weekend long! The Rantcor Pit / The Rantcor Pit Live’s own Cole “JediCole” Houston and Eddie Medina are back (with a little help from The Talk Lord of the Sith himself, Darth Zach and show apprentice Stephen Fett) to introduce you to what lies in store at ALL-CON. From lively discussion and Q&A with the audience to the first game show of the weekend, “You Can’t Win”! Kick off your weekend with “Your Favorite Star Wars Guys”!

Rock N’ Roll Half-Marathon Weekend featuring Bob Schneider at Reunion Tower at Hyatt Regency Dallas – per their website, “The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series makes running fun. Each year, more athletes participate in Rock ‘n’ Roll running events than any other running series in the United States. What started as a simple idea in 1998 – a marathon with bands along the course celebrating each participant – soon transformed the running landscape igniting the second running boom. While entertainment and the energy of a festival weekend define the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon series experience, runners have raised more than $310 million for participating charities shows our heart and soul. Event weekends include a world-class Health & Fitness Expo and culminate with finish line concert featuring the biggest names in music, with past performers including Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Pitbull, Goo Goo Dolls, All-American Rejects, Flo-Rida, Train and Lady Antebellum. In 2014, the Remix Challenge was born, and runners can now earn extra bling by completing two days of running in 11 cities. Runners who participate in multiple cities each year can also qualify for Heavy Medal awards, Limited Edition medals and a coveted spot in our Hall of Fame. Whether running your 10th marathon, third half marathon, first 5K or supporting a runner who has overcome the odds, we bring the best of the active lifestyle experience to a 100,000 sqft trade show, superb course execution, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Ft. Worth Boat Expo at Will Rogers Memorial Center – check out boating brands including Bennington, Regal, Yamaha, South Bay, Four Winns and Triton.

“Let It Be!” at Music Hall at Fair Park – from Ed Sullivan to Abbey Road, enjoy favorites including Hard Day’s Night, Day Tripper, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Twist and Shout, Get Back, I Wanna Hold Your Hand, Strawberry Fields, and more!

Saturday

Dallas Opera Simulcast of Madame Butterfly -at The Star in Frisco – their website notes, “The Dallas Opera, in partnership with The Star in Frisco and with support from our founding sponsor, The Dallas Foundation, is extremely proud to announce the company’s first simulcast at The Star in Frisco – and the fifteenth free Dallas Opera simulcast since 2010 – scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at The Star in Frisco, TX. The action begins at 6:30pm co-hosted by KLUV Radio’s legendary on-air personality, Jody Dean and TDO’s own Education Program Senior Manager, Kristian Roberts! Pre-show activities include a special cartoon screening, interviews with the cast and crew, and trivia for Opera Swag! Come early at 5:00pm and experience our Family Zone, presented by TDO’s Arc committee in partnership with the Texas Discovery Garden, with fun crafts, learning activities, Dallas Child’s Butterfly Photo Booth and more!

World’s Only St. Patty’s Pickle Parade and Palooza at downtown Mansfield – according to their website, “In only 5 years, the World’s Only St. Paddy’s PIckle Parade and Palooza has grown into one of the largest festivals in Texas. The unique free event in the Pickle Capital of Texas is a must-see!”

Cowtown Goes Green at Ft. Worth Stockyards – The Fort Worth Stockyards will host Cowtown Goes Green, the city’s largest and most family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The event in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District will feature free activities for kids including armadillo races, a petting zoo, face painting, cow camp, live music, and gunfights.We also feature a Western/Irish themed Cowtown Goes Green parade that follows the 4pm cattle drive. All activities are free of charge and are open to the public.

Dubs by The Bridge at Trinity Groves – 2:00pm – 5:00pm. First come first serve. Top 10 Air Cooled and Top 10 Water Cooled Volkswagons!

Hip Hop Cowboys Spring Rodeo at Mesquite Arena – according to their website, “When people think of Hip Hop Cowboys, they think of many different things — hip hop, R&B, soul, rap, blues and more,” said Damon Leffall, CEO and founder of Hip Hop Cowboys. “But most of all, they think of family-friendly entertainment that promises to deliver an evening to remember. It can’t be defined because that’s the core of Hip Hop Cowboys — breaking boundaries and doing something unexpected and memorable for our audience.” The star of the event is the extreme sport of rodeo. Bucking bulls, fast horses, and the best roping and riding you’ve seen with competitors from across the region will get your blood pumping. Throughout the event, DJs spin hit tunes from a variety of genres — from hip hop and R&B to gospel, zydeco, blues and more — with something for the whole family. The rapping bullrider, Craig Jackson, will also be riding in this year’s event. Jackson is currently the number-one-ranked bullrider in Championship Bull Riding and, in El Paso on Feb. 7, became the first bullrider to win the same event title three times. Kid-friendly entertainment will include a calf scramble for a cash prize that children at the event can participate in for free. Also, an exhibition of the best local “kid cowboys” will include mutton bustin’, calf riding and junior bull riders. The rodeo action begins immediately, featuring exciting events such as bull riding, team roping, bareback riding, steer wrestling and lady’s barrel racing. Hip Hop Cowboys will also include relay racing, a fast-paced rodeo event that thrills the crowd with its non-stop action of riders on horseback racing each other around the arena in relay style. Hip Hop Cowboys is an open rodeo that will feature the top 10 best competitors in each event.”

Saturday – Sunday

General Granbury’s Birthday Festival and Kickoff at Granbury Square Plaza – per their Facebook page, “Help us celebrate our Founder General Hiram B. Granbury’s birthday March 18-19 with Bull Riding action, a Texas-style Barbecue and Bean Cook-Off, a lively Parade and zany activities such as the Amazing Outhouse Race. To cap off a successful birthday celebration, you can eat complimentary cake and ice cream in honor of the good general 10am Saturday. www.granburysquare.com for more info and applications for cookers, outhouse racers and vendors.”

Sante Fe Days In The Park at Sandy Lake Amusement Park – according to their website, “SANTA FE DAYS IN THE PARK provides our organization, the INDIGENOUS INSTITUTE OF THE AMERICAS, with the opportunity to bring our purpose, mission and visiontogether at our 13th annual event, March 18 & 19, 2017 in Carrollton, TX, just a few miles north of Dallas, TX. SANTA FE DAYS is a fun, family-friendly community event. Our goal is to bring our Native American Indian culture to the general public. We want to share our art, unique knowledge, life ways, history and worldviews. Our event is a living history lesson, intended to inform all visitors of our heritage and traditions.”

Sunday

Pat Benatar and Neil Geraldo: A Very Intimate Acoustic Evening at Majestic Theatre – click her link and learn more!

Now – March 26

Cirque du Soleil: Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities at Lone Star Park – Grand Prairie – their website notes… “A mysterious and fascinating realm that disorients your senses and challenges your perceptions… step into the curio cabinet of an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of time, space and dimension in order to reinvent everything around him. Suddenly, the visible becomes invisible, perspectives are transformed, and the world is literally turned upside down.”

Now- March 27

Skyline 360 Tour at Klyde Warren Park – their website notes, “Join the Dallas Center for Architecture for a “standing” tour of the Dallas skyline. Klyde Warren Park offers the perfect vantage point to see the buildings that have made up Dallas’ architectural heritage for the last 100 years. From three vantage points in 25 minutes, you’ll learn all about the buildings that define our skyline in Uptown and Downtown Dallas. The tour begins at the games cart in the Reading and Games Room on the northwest side of the park. No advance registration is required.”

Now – April 9

Dallas Blooms: Flower Power at Dallas Arboretum – the Southwest’s largest spring floral festival, with over than 500,000 spring blooming bulbs, floral decorated topiary Volkswagon bugs and lots of activities.

Now – June 9

Now – July 3

Food Truck Friday at Firewheel Town Center – according to their Facebook page, “Food Truck Friday’s at Firewheel Town Center are back! After the huge success of 2016’s series we have decided to bring the Food Trucks back for the 2017 series!It all begins on March 10th from 5pm-8pm in the park next to the fountain with some of DFW’s Tastiest Food Trucks! A full list of trucks will be released soon so save the date! Its time to dive into some delicious food truck cuisine! Food Trucks Participating:

Rick’s Smokehouse BBQ

The Butcher’s Son

Fried Pies For All

Elite BBQ & Catering

Bombay Chop Stix

Cousin’s Maine Lobster from NBC’s Shark Tank

Chilito Pikin

The Egg Stand

The Guava Tree Truck from Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race For Vendor Opportunities please contact the Marketing Department at hconner@simon.com and stephen.richardson@simon.com”

