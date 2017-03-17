Darth Vader, R2D2, & BB-8 Parody The Viral BBC Reporter Interrupted By Kids

For over a week now, we’ve been obsessed with BBC reporter, Robert Kelly, and his adorable family. As you know, Kelly’s interview went viral after his kids busted through his office door while he was on LIVE television. And things only got funnier when his wife Kim tried to discretely pull the kids out of the room.

Now the parodies have started rolling in. Everyone’s trying to cash in and get their fifteen minutes of fame. Who better to recreate the scene other than Darth Vader, R2D2, BB-8, and Princess Leia.

Poor Darth. He just wants to talk about how to handle the rebellion. However, it does leave us wondering why Princess Leia, R2D2, and BB-8 are hanging out in Darth’s house???