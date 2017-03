Plano-based JC Penney announced last month it would close up to 140 stores, and today we know which ones.

The list of closures includes nine Texas stores, but none in Dallas-Fort Worth. Even the JCP at Collin Creek Mall in Plano – expected to close along with Macy’s – will remain open.

Texas store closings include smaller markets: Athens, Borger, Early, El Paso, Marshall, McAllen, Nacogdoches, Seguin and Stephenville.

Although 138 stores are indeed closing, 876 stores remain intact.