Twitter Responds To Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Reaction To Her Son’s Team in March Madness

March 17, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Northwestern

You’d be hard-pressed to cheer louder during March Madness games than Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Her alma mater, Northwestern, not only made it to the dance for the first time the tournament’s 80 year history…

But her son, Charlie Hall, is a walk-on player for the team!

Northwestern won its first round game against Vanderbilt – two esteemed schools not known for sports prowess. Vanderbilt lost in the final seconds.

So… Saturday afternoon, Northwestern plays top-ranked Gonzaga. If there’s an upset, your busted bracket screams will be drowned out by Julia.

Where did Charlie get his height? Julia’s only 5’3” but here’s 6’3″ dad – also a Northwestern alum:

Good luck Charlie!

