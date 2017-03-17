Twitter Responds To Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Reaction To Her Son’s Team in March Madness

You’d be hard-pressed to cheer louder during March Madness games than Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Her alma mater, Northwestern, not only made it to the dance for the first time the tournament’s 80 year history…

But her son, Charlie Hall, is a walk-on player for the team!

ESPN2 goes split screen as Charlie Hall, Julia Louis Dreyfus' son, checks into the game pic.twitter.com/gKu8nBmyxt — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 10, 2017

Northwestern won its first round game against Vanderbilt – two esteemed schools not known for sports prowess. Vanderbilt lost in the final seconds.

So… Saturday afternoon, Northwestern plays top-ranked Gonzaga. If there’s an upset, your busted bracket screams will be drowned out by Julia.

Where did Charlie get his height? Julia’s only 5’3” but here’s 6’3″ dad – also a Northwestern alum:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' family is so cute and her son is beautiful ugh pic.twitter.com/qLNOVXFqTf — Jacob (@itsjmed) February 21, 2017

Believe it or not, @CBSSports gave @charlie_hall23 a camera and a mic to report for them this week. 👀 the preview. https://t.co/ssPJfzDPZ7 — NU Men's Basketball (@NUMensBball) March 15, 2017

Good luck Charlie!