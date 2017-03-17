Twitter Responds To Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Reaction To Her Son’s Team in March Madness

You’d be hard-pressed to cheer louder during March Madness games than Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Her alma mater, Northwestern, not only made it to the dance for the first time the tournament’s 80 year history…
But her son, Charlie Hall, is a walk-on player for the team!
Northwestern won its first round game against Vanderbilt – two esteemed schools not known for sports prowess. Vanderbilt lost in the final seconds.
So… Saturday afternoon, Northwestern plays top-ranked Gonzaga. If there’s an upset, your busted bracket screams will be drowned out by Julia.
Where did Charlie get his height? Julia’s only 5’3” but here’s 6’3″ dad – also a Northwestern alum:
Good luck Charlie!