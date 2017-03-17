Netflix Is Ditching The Star Ratings In Favor Of Thumbs Up Or Thumbs Down

The days of the five star ratings on Netflix will soon be gone.

After some testing in 2016, Netflix is swapping out their stars for thumbs. A thumbs up or a thumbs down will soon be your only option when it comes to rating a show or movie. According to Todd Yellin, Netflix’s Vice President of Product…

“We are addicted to the methodology of A/B testing. The result was that thumbs got 200% more ratings than the traditional star-rating feature.”

In addition to the new ratings system, Netflix will also match you with movies and TV shows like websites match you with dates. Your Netflix feed won’t recommend anything below a 50% match.