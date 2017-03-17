‘Saturday Night Live’ Makes Historic Change With Live Broadcast Coast-to-Coast

March 17, 2017 11:29 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Live, Saturday Night Live, SNL

For 4+ decades ‘Live From New York’ was only accurate in the Eastern Time Zone, but NBC has made an unprecedented announcement.

SNL will be comin’ to us live from California to the New York Island. From the Redwood Forest, to the Gulf stream waters…

“That way, everyone is in on the joke at the same time,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt.

It’s about time for we tape-delayed Texans!

Jimmy Fallon will host the first of four LIVE shows April 15, followed by Chris PineMelissa McCarthy, and Dwayne Johnson.

SNL’s striking while the iron’s hot – they’re having their most-watched season in 24 years. “Thanks Trump!”

