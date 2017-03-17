Today Is St. Patrick’s Day: Here’s What You Probably Don’t Know!

Well shake my “shillelagh”(shalaylee)… it’s St. Patrick’s Day!

Good to know you’ll have the entire weekend to recover from however much green beer, Shepherd’s Pie or whatever you consume:).

Here are some interesting facts:

Forbes reports approx. 13 million pints of Guinness will be guzzled worldwide today, which would fill 2.5 half Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) notes the U.S. will spend around $5.3 BILLION today!

Over 56% of Americans will celebrate the day

Over 82% of Americans will wear something green

Diageo, the company that owns Guinness, earns $28 million from the U.S. … in just this month!

While our bars will be full with party people, in Ireland, it’s more low-key with socializing, storytelling and music.

There are more bars and pubs across the DFW area setup for St. Paddy’s Day, than St. Paddy would have time, energy, and the ability to walk to. Just Google and get on with it:)!

Whatever you do today or this weekend, hope you have fun, and instead of feeling green, you simply see it and enjoy. Pepto Bismol, water and sleep…. help:).

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP