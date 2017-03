What’s Was The Story of the Week?

Here are three of the week’s most viral stories from which to choose. Which one made you hit the share button?

Molten lava on Sicily’s Mt. Etna sends a BBC film crew scrambling for their lives, commuters at a New York rail station get blasted by snow from a passing Amtrak train, or Olly the Dog capturing the heart of a dog show announcer? Have a look at each, and then tell is which one is your choice.