1st Day Of Spring: This Week’s Pollen Count, Planting Advice and Long Range DFW Weather Forecast

Judging by the current high pollen count… and my allergies… it feels like Spring began over the weekend.

The high pollen count is expected to continue through Friday with North Texas on HIGH alert! If you suffer from allergies, take precautions.

Technically, the first day of Spring in North Texas, began today, at 5:29am, according to TimeAndDate.

The March equinox is the moment the Sun crosses the celestial equator (the imaginary line in the sky above the Earth’s equator) from south to north, and the opposite in September.

Speaking of Spring, The Old Farmer’s Almanac reports:

The Next 5 Best Days To Plant Above Ground Crops

Monday April 3

Tuesday April 4

Thursday April 30

Monday May 1

Saturday May 27

The Next 5 Best Days To Plant Below Ground Crops

Saturday March 25

Wednesday April 12

Thursday April 13

Saturday April 22

Sunday April 23

The Farmer’s Almanac Long Range Forecast For DFW

warmer than normal through May with near-normal rainfall

slightly cooler this summer with below normal rainfall

warmest temps will occur mid-late June and mid-late July

Enjoy the 1st day of spring!

Oh, Summer begins Wednesday June 21 5:29am CST!

