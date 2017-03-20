Adam Jones Steals A Home Run From Manny Machado During The World Baseball Classic

If you didn’t watch the World Baseball Classic over the weekend, you may have missed the catch of the year.

True, the Major League season hasn’t even started yet – but this will clearly be a contender. It was an elimination game, and involved two MLB superstars – as Adam Jones robbed Manny Machado of a home run Saturday night.

Even better, the scene right behind Jones in the outfield bleachers – caught in all it’s glory as Jones went up to get the ball. Human emotion, perfectly captured in one photo. Alcohol may have been involved.