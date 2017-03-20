UPDATE: FBI Recovers Tom Brady’s Super Bowl 51 and 49 Jerseys

After a joint recovery effort between the FBI and NFL security, Jay Glazer reports Tom Brady’s Super Bowl 51 jersey has been found, and Houston police say… in Mexico, according to TMZ. In addition, a Bronco’s helmet, likely owned by Von Miller was reported, according to Glazer. Glazer also revealed that video footage helped identify the thief!

In addition, Brady’s Super Bowl 49 jersey (also stolen), was also recovered, and supposedly taken by the same person and relocated overseas, according to CSNNE’s Tom Curran.

The NFL says both items were in the possession of a “credentialed member of the international media.”

TMZ reports Houston police blame NFL security for the security breach and feel they should receive the majority of credit for the return of Brady’s jerseys and gives credit to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for their assistance.

Wonder what type of penalty the thief will face?

