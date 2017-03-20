IKEA Reducing Furniture Assembly Time By 80%!

March 20, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
IKEA... I Kan’t Easily Assemble… lol!

If  you’ve bought something from IKEA and dealt with assembly frustration, you’ll appreciate this.

According to Glamour, IKEA furniture will soon be assembled with wedge dowels… NO MORE screws, washers, pegs and Allen wrenches…:).

This change of direction will supposedly reduce the time it takes to put IKEA furniture together… by up to 80%!

I used to think IKEA furniture should come with complimentary aspirins.

