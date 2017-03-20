“Modern Family” Star Rico “Manny” Rodriguez Mourns His Father’s Death

March 20, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Deepest condolences to Texan and Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez and his family on the recent loss of his dad, Roy Rodriguez.

 

Roy passed away Sunday March 12 at age 52, and is survived by his wife Diane, Manny and 3 other children.

I was fortunate in having my dad until a year ago, Sunday May 8th. I can only imagine how it feels losing your father when you, are so young.

Prayers for Manny and his family during this time.

