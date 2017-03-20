O’Reilly Auto Parts Features The Flux Capacitor On Their Website

March 20, 2017 5:31 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Back To The Future, DeLorean, flux capacitor, o'reilly auto parts, plutonium, Website

Back to the Future is easily one of the most iconic films of the 80s. If you are a fan of the trilogy, we’ve got a fun surprise for you. Simply follow the instructions below…

  1. Check out the O’Reilly Auto Parts website. Click HERE for a direct link.
  2. Once on the website, in the search bar type 121G.

You’re welcome!

Ok, for those of you who don’t want to do all that, we’ll just tell you what happens.

When you search 121G, you are directed to the Flux Capacitor! It’s 1.21 gigawatts of electrical power, ideal for time travel. Unfortunately, you’ll have to buy your plutonium elsewhere. You’ll also need a 1981 to 1983 DeLorean for operation.

If you’re actually looking to buy a replica flux capacitor, WalMart has one! It’ll cost you $360, but they’ve got one with your name on it.

 

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live