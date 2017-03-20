O’Reilly Auto Parts Features The Flux Capacitor On Their Website

Back to the Future is easily one of the most iconic films of the 80s. If you are a fan of the trilogy, we’ve got a fun surprise for you. Simply follow the instructions below…

Check out the O’Reilly Auto Parts website. Click HERE for a direct link. Once on the website, in the search bar type 121G.

You’re welcome!

Ok, for those of you who don’t want to do all that, we’ll just tell you what happens.

When you search 121G, you are directed to the Flux Capacitor! It’s 1.21 gigawatts of electrical power, ideal for time travel. Unfortunately, you’ll have to buy your plutonium elsewhere. You’ll also need a 1981 to 1983 DeLorean for operation.

If you’re actually looking to buy a replica flux capacitor, WalMart has one! It’ll cost you $360, but they’ve got one with your name on it.