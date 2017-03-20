Sesame Street Introduces New Muppet Julia, Who Is Autistic

Since Sesame Street moved to HBO, there have been a lot of changes. Last summer, fans were deeply saddened after Bob McGrath, Roscoe Orman, and Emilio Delgado were let go from the show. However, Sesame Street has manged to survive through all the drama.

In fact, the show is also making changes for the better. Sesame Street will get a new face on the show. Her name is Julia, the very first autistic Muppet. He debut date is sometime in April, but she did manage to snag an appearance on 60 Minutes.

Writer Christine Ferraro said…

“It’s tricky because autism is not one thing, because it is different for every single person who has autism.”

Julia’s first episode will revolve around her first introduction to Big Bird, where she is reluctant to shake his hand.