Top 10 Worst Paying Positions For Women

According to 24/7 Wall St. and data from the Bureau of Labor statistics, the gender pay gap continues, and at a truly embarrassing level to businesses who choose to forego equal pay for equal work.

In comparing weekly salaries of men and women, here is what women earn, percentage-wise, of men in the same position earn.

Top 10 Worst Paying Jobs For Women:

10. Financial Manager – 69%

9. Teachers and Instructors – 69%

8. General Sales Reps – 69% of what men earn

7. Administrative Service Managers – 68%

6. Marketing and Sales Managers – 65%

5. Securities, Commodities and Financial Services Sales – 65%

4. Real Estate Agents and Brokers – 64%

3. Physicians and Surgeons – 63%

2. Insurance Sales Agents – 58%

#1 Worst Paying Job For Women – Personal Financial Advisor – 56%!!!

When will the professional world leave the stone-age when it comes to equal pay for equal work?