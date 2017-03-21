CBS To Air “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees” With Many Of Today’s Hottest Music Stars Plus Barry Gibb

Attention Bee Gees fans!

CBS will present Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees.

Many of today’s most popular artists, including Arlington’s own “Pentatonix”, will be part of the all-star salute!

Keith Urban – “To Love Somebody”-

Ed Sheeran – “Massachusetts”

Panic! at the Disco – “Lonely Days”

Tori Kelly – “Tragedy”

John Legend & Stevie Wonder – “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart”

Kelsea Ballerini & Thomas Rhett – “Islands in the Stream”

Celine Dion – “Immortality”

DNCE – “Night Fever”

Demi Lovato – “If I Can’t Have You”

Jason Derulo & Tavares – “More than a Woman”

Little Big Town – “How Deep Is Your Love”

Andra Day – “Love So Right”

Nick Jonas – “I Just Want To Be Your Everything”

Pentatonix – “Too Much Heaven”

Katharine McPhee – “Emotion”

Barry Gibb – “Jive Talkin’”

Barry Gibb – “You Should Be Dancing”

Barry Gibb & Ensemble – “Stayin’ Alive”

Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees will air Sunday evening April 16 on CBS 11.

