Dallas Mavericks Unveil A New Dish: The Dirkwurst

If you’re headed to the Mavericks game tonight against the Golden State Warriors, you’re in for a surprise on the food front.

In honor of Dirk’s “Dirty 30” – thousand (the 30,000 point club), the American Airlines Center will feature the Dirkwurst. It’s a foot long brat with all the German fixins…mustard and pickled red cabbage on a Bavarian pretzel bun.

The @dallasmavs unveil the Dirkwurst: a foot-long bratwurst served w/German mustard & pickled red cabbage on a Bavarian pretzel bun @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/jbpt0oHOjC — CBS 11 Sports (@CBS11Sports) March 20, 2017

This delicious dish could be yours for the mere price of $14.50. Unfortunately, there will only be thirty for sale tonight and each night after for the rest of the season. You can find the Dirkwurst at the Chopping Block concession stand across from section 120 on the main concourse.