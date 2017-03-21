Dear Lord In Heaven, This Is The Biggest Chicken We’ve Ever Seen

March 21, 2017 5:35 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Chicken, Big, Giant, brahma chicken, king of poultry

What the actual heck! Chickens should not be this big!

Ladies and gents, meet Big Boss, the king of the poultry community. Believe it or not, he is a real chicken. In fact, he’s what’s known as a Brahma chicken, which can get up to eighteen pounds. Apparently, these bad boys are the result of breeding in the 1850s when there was an obsession for chicken in both England and America.

Anyone freaking out yet? Let’s be real, this chicken is scary. You don’t eat this chicken…this chicken eats you! And the internet is freaking out

Anyone else rocking quietly in the corner?

 

