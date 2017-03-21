Dear Lord In Heaven, This Is The Biggest Chicken We’ve Ever Seen

What the actual heck! Chickens should not be this big!

Ladies and gents, meet Big Boss, the king of the poultry community. Believe it or not, he is a real chicken. In fact, he’s what’s known as a Brahma chicken, which can get up to eighteen pounds. Apparently, these bad boys are the result of breeding in the 1850s when there was an obsession for chicken in both England and America.

Anyone freaking out yet? Let’s be real, this chicken is scary. You don’t eat this chicken…this chicken eats you! And the internet is freaking out…

Uhhh, so dinosaur's absolutely still exist. (it's a Brahma chicken) pic.twitter.com/JWdXq87NZ6 — Charles (@MrLXC) March 19, 2017

that video of the giant chicken scares the living hell out of me — ❄️salma (@salmaguzman97) March 20, 2017

I've been thinking about the video of the giant chicken all day and I know it's gonna give me nightmares — yova (@yovabundra) March 20, 2017

Anyone else rocking quietly in the corner?