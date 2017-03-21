“The View” Co-Host Joy Behar Says President Trump Is Kicking The Kardashians To The Curb

TMZ recently caught up with The View co-host Joy Behar who saying reality TV is happening inside The White House, Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago… not with the Kardashians!

Would you be sad to see the Kardashians fade away? Wonder if Behar will receive any flack from the ABC suits concerning her comments?

Click HERE to see video of Joy talking about this, and how she feels President Donald Trump will not be long in the Oval Office.

