“The View” Co-Host Joy Behar Says President Trump Is Kicking The Kardashians To The Curb

March 21, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Joy Behar, Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump, The Kardashians, The White House, Trump Tower

TMZ recently caught up with The View co-host Joy Behar who saying reality TV is happening inside The White House, Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago… not with the Kardashians!

Would you be sad to see the Kardashians fade away? Wonder if Behar will receive any flack from the ABC suits concerning her comments?

Click HERE to see video of Joy talking about this, and how she feels President Donald Trump will not be long in the Oval Office.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live