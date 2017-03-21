New Dating App, Launched In Dallas, Lets Your Friends Play Matchmaker For You

Vouch is a newly launched dating app that puts the pressures of finding potential love squarely on the shoulders of your friends and families.

Austin Eudaly, one of the app’s co-founders, discussed the circumstances of Vouch’s creation to DFW.com saying, “About a year ago, Kevin Tinkle and I had this idea. We were sitting at the Old Monk and started talking about it and it really sounded like a great idea, enough so that we decided to go after it. The two brought along Bobby Simpson, because they knew they needed help on the back-end and development side. “Bobby knows the tech world. I went to him with the idea, said it was a dating app that’s totally different and I thought it was worth pursuing. He did his own research, saw that there was nothing like this and he got really excited and engaged. He had all the connections to put the pieces together for us.”

The three felt all other dating apps were made exclusively with single people in mind. They know dating is a lonely experience, and they wanted to develop and app where close friends and families could be involved in the entire process as well. “Vouchers” can swipe left or right on a potential match, and everything is done within a group chat so all parties involved can stay up to date. They hope Vouch becomes more than just a dating app as well, and evolves into a social media platform for common interaction between friends and families.

The app officially launched at a party held at The Rustic, where over 500 people were in attendance to celebrate. It is available for download HERE.

