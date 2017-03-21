President Trump Takes Some Credit For Colin Kaepernick’s Unemployment

Controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains an unsigned free agent and President Trump believes he is a large reason for it.

Speaking at a rally last night in Kentucky, President Trump brought up the former 49ers quarterback and said teams don’t want to sign him because they’re afraid of Trump.

“There was an article today that was reported that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump. You believe that? I just saw that. I said, ‘If I remember that one, I’m gonna report it to the people of Kentucky because they like it when people actually stand for the American flag.’ Right?”

The two had a war of words last fall when Colin started kneeling during the national anthem before 49ers games. Kaepernick called then- candidate Trump “openly racist” at a press conference in August. A couple of months later Trump said at a campaign rally that the NFL’s ratings were declining because of Kaepernick’s protests.

Btw, Kaepernick has stated that if picked up by a team, he will not take a knee for the anthem this fall.