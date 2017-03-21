SNL’s Jenny Slate Talks About Not Taking Time To Heal Her Heart Before Dating Chris “Captain America” Evans

March 21, 2017 2:15 PM By Blake Powers
Saturday Night Live star Jenny Slate and Captain America star Chris Evans began dating last May while working on the movie, Gifted.

In a recent interview with New York Magazine, Slate said, “When Chris and I started dating, my husband and I had only been separated for a couple of months. Even though we had an amicable divorce, I think that’s still something that you need to mourn. When you get separated from somebody that you actually care about, it is the destruction of a belief system. That is really, really sad… I just didn’t have the tools. And I didn’t think very hard about that, to be honest. I wanted to step into the light. Chris is a sunny, loving, really fun person, and I didn’t really understand why I should be prudent.”

Interestingly enough, Slate’s divorce from first husband Dean Fleischer-Camp was concluded after she and Evans ended their relationship.

I too have been through a divorce and took almost 1.5 years before I met my current wife. I completely agree with Jenny’s assessment of the importance of taking time to heal before re-entering the dating world after a marriage.

Thoughts?

