SNL’s Jenny Slate Talks About Not Taking Time To Heal Her Heart Before Dating Chris “Captain America” Evans

Saturday Night Live star Jenny Slate and Captain America star Chris Evans began dating last May while working on the movie, Gifted.

In a recent interview with New York Magazine, Slate said, “When Chris and I started dating, my husband and I had only been separated for a couple of months. Even though we had an amicable divorce, I think that’s still something that you need to mourn. When you get separated from somebody that you actually care about, it is the destruction of a belief system. That is really, really sad… I just didn’t have the tools. And I didn’t think very hard about that, to be honest. I wanted to step into the light. Chris is a sunny, loving, really fun person, and I didn’t really understand why I should be prudent.”

Interestingly enough, Slate’s divorce from first husband Dean Fleischer-Camp was concluded after she and Evans ended their relationship.

I too have been through a divorce and took almost 1.5 years before I met my current wife. I completely agree with Jenny’s assessment of the importance of taking time to heal before re-entering the dating world after a marriage.

Thoughts?

