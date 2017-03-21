Tom Cruise Spent An Entire Year Training For An MI6 Stunt Sequence

March 21, 2017 7:25 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: MI6, mission impossible 6, one year, Stunts, Tom Cruise, training

It’s no secret that Tom Cruise likes to do his own movie stunts. In fact, in Mission Impossible 5, he was strapped down to the outside of an airplane as it was taking off.

Just when you thought the man couldn’t get any crazier, we find out that he’s been training for an entire year on a stunt that will be featured in Mission Impossible 6. During an interview at SXSW, Skydance Media CEO David Ellison said…

“What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that’s come before. It is absolutely unbelievable—he’s been training for a year. It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out. It’s gonna be mind-blowing.”

Since the interview, there is some question as to what exactly Tom Cruise will be doing in the film. Honestly, we don’t know. Director made one small correction, saying it isn’t a stunt, but a sequence…

It sounds like that means Cruise will be doing a series of insane stunts!!!

 

 

