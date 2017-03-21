Virginia Prison Offers Daddy-Daughter Dances For Inmates That Complete 30 Hours Of Parenting Classes

What would a father do to dance with his daughter? What if he was in prison?

Growing up without a dad can be hard on little girls, particularly if dad is in jail. In Richmond, Virginia, officials are trying to change that.

Every year for six years, the community there has sponsored a father-daughter dance, specifically for daughters with fathers who are currently incarcerated. It’s a powerful reminder to all the men who attend just how important they are in their little girls’ lives – and an enormous incentive to make a change in their lives.