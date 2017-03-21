Woman Proposes To Boyfriend At Hockey Game, Presents Him With Bouquet Made Out Of Doritos

March 21, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: amanda mussio, Bouquet, Brandon Haubrich, Doritos, Engagement, Proposal, vancoucer canucks

Amanda Mussio didn’t want to present her boyfriend, Brandon Haubrich, with a ring, as this was not a typical proposal.  “A woman proposing to a man—you never know what to do, right?  You can’t get them a big, blingy ring. And you want it to be a little bit different anyway, since you’re not following the traditional method of proposal.”

The two attended a Vancouver Canucks hockey game last Thursday when Brandon was selected to participate in a halftime game to possibly win some prizes.  After winning “Canucks Puck Shuffle,” the words “Will You Marry Me?” appeared on the jumbotron.  He turned to Amanda dropped to one knee, holding a giant bouquet of ketchup-flavored Doritos.

Brandon was naturally caught completely off-guard, and luckily said yes!  He later said of the sweet moment, “I had no idea.  I was very shocked and surprised.  I’m still taking the time to catch my breath.”

Via Brides

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live