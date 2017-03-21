Woody Harrelson Has Waved Goodbye To Weed!

March 21, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Ganja, Marijuana, Pot, substance abuse, Weed, Woody Harrelson

After “30 solid years” of smoking marijuana, Woody Harrelson has put pot… down.

CBS 11 reports via Vulture the 55-year-old Harrelson saying he hasn’t smoked a joint in nearly a year because he felt the drug was “keeping me from being emotionally available”, but has only kind words, calling it “a great drug.”

In 1996, Harrelson was arrested for planting hemp seeds, a relative of marijuana with a lower concentration of THC, which makes weed smokers high, in Kentucky, to challenge a state law.

Look for Woody in his upcoming movie, Wilson, opening Friday!

