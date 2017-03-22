Gong Show Host, Chuck Barris, Has Died

It’s a sad day in Hollywood.

Chuck Barris, host of The Gong Show and a pioneer for many other television game shows, has died at the age of 87. According to his publicist, Barris passed away in Palisades, New York of natural causes.

Although Barris was most notably known for his game show, years later he became popular again after an autobiography about his life claimed he worked with the CIA as an assassin. You may also remember the movie, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, in which George Clooney explored the idea that Barris’ CIA stories were truthful.

Rest in peace Chuck. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.