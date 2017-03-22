KLUV World Tour: Albuquerque Balloon Festival With Santa Fe & Taos

The Albuquerque Balloon Festival is a world-renowned attraction and destination for kids of all ages. For more than three decades, the first week in October brings the smell of roasting chiles, and the beautiful, magical moving picture show of hot air balloons sailing silently through the crisp fall air. Guests from all over the world come to Albuquerque to celebrate ballooning. Literally hundreds of balloons take flight from the Balloon Fiesta Park every October. From its modest beginnings in 1972 with 13 balloons launching from a shopping mall parking lot, the Balloon Fiesta has grown to multiple events launching year-round at the custom-designed, 365-acre Balloon Fiesta Park. Our signature event remains Balloon Fiesta—which, with 700 balloons, is the largest ballooning event on earth, the most photographed event on earth, and the largest annual international event held in the United States.

Join us October 6th through October 10th, 2017.

The price is…

$1699 per person based on Double Occupancy

$2399 per person based on Single Occupancy

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes…

Roundtrip airfare from DFW/ABQ on American Airlines

Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotels

4-night hotel accommodations

Hotel service charges, and taxes

4 breakfasts, 2 dinners

Porterage for one suitcase per person

The price does not include…