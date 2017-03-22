Ladies! Keep Your Man Romantic With “The Caveman” App

Yeah, guys sometimes forget things. Generally we don’t mean do… but just do.

Daily Mail reports Australian wife and mom Anna Rifai D’Amico, age 35, was tired of her husband Bruno forgetting anniversaries, Mothers Day, etc., and developed The Caveman app.

The Caveman app offer guidance, reminders, and simple tips (like remembering to notice her new hairstyle, dress, etc.)… one per day… to help husbands show their wives how much they love them.

Anna says, “Most of it is what I want as a woman”–“I think a lot of woman would want the same thing as me.”

In addition, Anna notes, “This app, it’s not about the big things”–“One small thing a day can make a woman happy and can make the relationship better”–“It doesn’t have to be expensive, over the top, or a pre-planned thing. Giving a compliment, telling your partner you love her – it makes a huge difference.”

