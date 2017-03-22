LAST NIGHT: Another Man Attempts To Climb Over The White House Walls

Last night at 10:50pm, another guy tried to jump The White House fence, on 15th St., however according to TMZ, the Secret Service report he was found him “entangled insecurity features affixed to the top of the fence.”

“He was up there dangling on the fence, and the Secret Service grabbed him”, according to Congressman Jason Chaffetz.

Chaffetz says protocol was followed.

Wonder which Presidential administration experienced the most unauthorized attempts to gain access to The White House?

If you’re thinking about trying such, here’s what you’ll find… guns, guns… and more guns… held by people who r-e-a-l-l-y know how to use them. Try going to a movie instead:).

Story developing…

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP