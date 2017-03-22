Mean Starbucks Customer Returns The Following Day To Apologize With A Card & $50

Some days, the smallest thing can set you off. In this case, it’s the lack of drink carriers at Starbucks.

A woman named Debbie ordered several drinks in the Starbucks drive-thru. When she got her coffee at the window, she discovered that store was out of drink carriers. Now, we aren’t actually sure what all transpired between her and the barista, but apparently is wasn’t a pleasant moment. Needless to say, but Debbie probably drove off pretty unhappy.

However, she did eventually make up for her coffee snap. Realizing the error of her ways, she returned to the same Starbucks the following day, along with a card and $50 for the barista. The card read…

“Greetings Starbuck Barista! Yesterday at your drive thru we had a less than cheerful encounter. At no fault of yours, you were out of carriers and said you could not take my empty cup (trash). I was less than understanding and my manner was curt. I need to apologize. The thought of leaving a trail of unkindness like that is so not the path I want to reflect. Not for you, not for me. You are a young man, clearly working hard to build a future and you should be commended. Keep up your attitude of cheer and hope. Stay hopeful no matter what kind of people cross your path (or drive thru). You taught this old lady something yesterday about kindness, compassion, and staying humble. I thank you. Debbie.”

Wow! It says a lot about a person’s character when they are willing to admit they were wrong. Not to mention, the character of this young man, who kept a smile on his face while serving this customer.

There is hope for the future!