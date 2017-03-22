Selena Gomez Answers 73 Questions With Vanity Fair

March 22, 2017
Selena Gomez might be from DFW, but most people don’t know much about her other than her music or her time spent on the Disney channel. She’s been somewhat open about her struggle with lupus, but overall it’s pretty clear she likes her privacy.

However, Vanity Fair managed to get full access to Selena in her own home. The magazine asked her a total of seventy-three questions all while walking around her house.

Of course they didn’t ask all the typical interview questions…What’s your current obsession? What are you doing next year? What do you love most about Texas? Whom do you admire most? She also showed off her go-to dance move!

Enjoy!

 

