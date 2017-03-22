WATCH: The “Wrecking Club” Lets You SMASH Stuff For $39.95!

Need to let out pent up frustrations?

New York City based Wrecking Club will set you up with 20 minutes of destruction time!

For $39.99, you can use a sledgehammer, baseball bat (think The Walking Dead) or a crow bar and break stuff like computer monitors, tvs, alarm clocks, desktops/laptops, printers, fax machines and loads of breakable dishes!

Of if you prefer, you can bring your own stuff to smash!

Imagine after-work Wrecking Club Happy Hour! Haha! Employees that smash together crash together.

In a city with constant frustration… this should be a hit! Figuratively!

