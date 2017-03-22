WATCH: The “Wrecking Club” Lets You SMASH Stuff For $39.95!

March 22, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Breaking Stuff, Frustration, Smashing Stuff, Venting, Wrecking Club

Need to let out pent up frustrations?

New York City based  Wrecking Club will set you up with 20 minutes of destruction time!

 

For $39.99, you can use a sledgehammer, baseball bat (think The Walking Dead) or a crow bar and break stuff like computer monitors, tvs, alarm clocks, desktops/laptops, printers, fax machines and loads of breakable dishes!

 

Of if you prefer, you can bring your own stuff to smash!

 

Imagine after-work Wrecking Club Happy Hour! Haha! Employees that smash together crash together.

In a city with constant frustration… this should be a hit! Figuratively!

