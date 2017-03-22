Touring ‘Let It Be’ Tribute Creates On-Stage Beatles Reunion in DFW

There are tributes I remember, and this is one of the very best! The London West End & Broadway hit LET IT BE makes two stops in DFW: Music Hall in Dallas and, this week, at Bass Hall in Ft. Worth. Here’s what makes it wonderful and unforgettable…

Of course we see the “All My Loving” Beatles in mop-top, enthusiastic glory.

Then, the ear candy of hearing post-touring Beatles perform Sgt. Peppers/Abbey Road selections ‘live.’

But the awesomeness comes even more in Act II when this tribute show imagines what would have happened if the Beatles reunited a decade after splitting-up. The reunion concert that never was… is. Pretty clever concept and they pull it off beautifully.

Michael Gagliano has spent 15 years of his life perfecting his performance of John Lennon. Emphasis on the word perfecting. I had a chance to speak to him today:

All four are exceptional musicians and singers. LET IT BE is well worth your time and money this week at Bass Hall where it will BE… until this Sunday.

Photos: Todd Moffses