Trump Signs A Bill Giving NASA $19.5 Billion To Put Humans On Mars

What do NASA and Donald Trump have in common? They both want to put people on Mars.

President Trump signed the NASA Transition Authorization Act, which will give $19.5 billion over to NASA for 2018. Along with the money comes a few government requests, one of which includes a crewed trip to Mars by 2030. Not only that, but NASA has also been asked to “extend human presence, including potential human habitation on another celestial body and a thriving space economy in the 21st Century.”

