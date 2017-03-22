Trump Signs A Bill Giving NASA $19.5 Billion To Put Humans On Mars

March 22, 2017 6:55 AM
What do NASA and Donald Trump have in common? They both want to put people on Mars.

President Trump signed the NASA Transition Authorization Act, which will give $19.5 billion over to NASA for 2018. Along with the money comes a few government requests, one of which includes a crewed trip to Mars by 2030. Not only that, but NASA has also been asked to “extend human presence, including potential human habitation on another celestial body and a thriving space economy in the 21st Century.”

