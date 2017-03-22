Watch Former Dallas Cowboy Defensive End Greg Hardy’s Sept. Cocaine Arrest Video

March 22, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Former Dallas Cowboy Greg Hardy’s last September cocaine arrest video has gone public!

During the police stop, Hardy was riding with a female passenger, and police found cocaine in his wallet.

Sadly, Hardy’s explanation to police… was NOT a good one.

Did someone from the NFL plant drugs on him?

Hardy didn’t play last year and on the possession charge, he worked out a plea bargain deal for 2 years probation.

