Watch Former Dallas Cowboy Defensive End Greg Hardy’s Sept. Cocaine Arrest Video

Former Dallas Cowboy Greg Hardy’s last September cocaine arrest video has gone public!

During the police stop, Hardy was riding with a female passenger, and police found cocaine in his wallet.

Sadly, Hardy’s explanation to police… was NOT a good one.

Did someone from the NFL plant drugs on him?

Hardy didn’t play last year and on the possession charge, he worked out a plea bargain deal for 2 years probation.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP