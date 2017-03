WARNING! UNCENSORED!

FOX 5 D.C. entertainment reporter Kevin McCarthy chats with Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal about their new movie Life, which takes several minutes off course, with hilarity!

This is MUST see…. funny!

