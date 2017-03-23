Beyoncé Surprises Cancer Patient On FaceTime

What’s the next best thing to meeting Beyoncé? FaceTiming with Beyoncé!!!

Houstonite Ebony Banks, a senior in high school and currently battling stage 4 cancer. Knowing how much Ebony loves Bey, her friends started a hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE. The idea…make Ebony’s dream come true.

In just a matter of days, Beyoncé was on the phone FaceTiming with Ebony!

If you listen closely, you can hear Ebony say “I love you” to Bey. And of course Beyoncé didn’t hesitate to say it right back.

Thanks Bey for making this girl’s dream come true!