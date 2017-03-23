“Boston” Drummer Sib Hashian Dies During Cruise Ship Performance

March 23, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
On March 18th, The Legends of Rock Cruise began in Florida, with scheduled stops in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

Boston is part of line-up and last night, half-way through their set, drummer Sib Hashian collapsed, according to TMZ. Neither CPR or the use of a defibrillator could save Hashian.

 

Hashian was part of Boston’s self-titled album, which includes the 98.7K-LUV listeners favorite, “More Than A Feeling”.

As for the cruise, the show must go on, and other musicians will play tributes to Sib today.

Sib Hashian leaves behind his daugher Aja Hashian, Lauren Hashian (in a relationship with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson”, the father of her daughter).

Sib was 67.

Sincerest condolences to “Boston”, their fans, and those closest to Sib Hashian.

