“Boston” Drummer Sib Hashian Dies During Cruise Ship Performance

On March 18th, The Legends of Rock Cruise began in Florida, with scheduled stops in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

Boston is part of line-up and last night, half-way through their set, drummer Sib Hashian collapsed, according to TMZ. Neither CPR or the use of a defibrillator could save Hashian.

Hashian was part of Boston’s self-titled album, which includes the 98.7K-LUV listeners favorite, “More Than A Feeling”.

As for the cruise, the show must go on, and other musicians will play tributes to Sib today.

Sib Hashian leaves behind his daugher Aja Hashian, Lauren Hashian (in a relationship with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson”, the father of her daughter).

Sib was 67.

Sincerest condolences to “Boston”, their fans, and those closest to Sib Hashian.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP