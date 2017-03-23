Check Out The Latest Trailer For Baywatch

March 23, 2017 6:36 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: Baywatch, Dwayne Johnson, movie, The Rock, Trailer, Zac Efron

We have a new trailer for the Baywatch movie starring The Rock and Zac Efron!!!

Honestly, it’s exactly what you were expecting…hot dudes and hot chicks running on the beach. That’s a classic Baywatch move straight from the TV show. However, once you get passed the hot bods, you’ll see there’s actually a plot.

For starters, there’s clearly some sort of male ego beef between The Rock and Zac Efron. Eventually though, the two come together to to combat drugs and murder.

Enjoy! Baywatch hits theaters on May 26th.

